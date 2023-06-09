Vriitya Aravind's 70 goes in vain as West Indies beats UAE by four wickets

The UAE collapsed after being comfortably placed at 150-3 in the 23rd over

UAE's Vriitya Aravind celebrates his half-century against the West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 11:04 PM

UAE vice-captain Vriitya Aravind scored a brilliant 70, but the home team suffered a batting collapse and went down by four wickets in the third and final one-day international against the West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Alick Athanaze led the West Indies with 65 runs on debut to complete the Windies clean sweep in the three-match series.

The UAE chose to bat first and was bowled for 184 in 37 overs in the third match, its lowest total in the series.

West Indies off-spinner Kevin Sinclair led the battery in his first appearance in the series, taking 4-24 from 7.1 overs.

Leg-spinner Yannic Cariah took two of the tail.

The West Indies eased to the target in 35.1 overs and won by four wickets.

Both teams used the series to prepare for the Cricket World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe starting this weekend.

Athanaze, a batting allrounder from the Windward Islands, opened with a 45-ball 65 including nine fours and three sixes to give West Indies a great start. He was second man out, leg before.

Shamarh Brooks added a patient 39, and captain Roston Chase completed the chase to 185-6 with an unbeaten 27 from 32 balls.

The UAE was 150-3 in the 23rd over. But a collapse began after consecutive run outs of debutant Ethan D'Souza, who ran when Aravind didn't want to, and Rohan Mustafa, who ran himself out.

Aravind was lbw to Sinclair, hit front pad in line with middle stump, at 166-6 and the UAE lasted six more overs.

Opener and captain Muhammad Waseem supported Aravind with 40 in their partnership of 69. (With inputs from AP)