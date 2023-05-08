Virat Kohli's RCB would've won 3 to 4 IPL trophies if Dhoni was captain: Pakistan great Wasim Akram

Regarded as one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket, Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to four IPL victories since its inception in 2008

By Web Desk Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 7:40 AM Last updated: Mon 8 May 2023, 7:42 AM

What if Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)? Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram thinks the Faf du Plessis-led team would have won at least three/four Indian Premier League titles since its inaugural season in 2008.

Talking on a YouTube channel, Sportskeeda Cricket, the former cricketer says RCB has a tremendous support team and players and would have collected a bunch of silverware if 'captain cool' Dhoni led the team.

Despite playing three IPL finals under Virat Kohli's captaincy (2009, Deccan Chargers), (2011, Chennai Super Kings), (2016, SunRisers Hyderabad), the trophy remained illusive from the talent-driven RCB. In 2022, Kohli stepped down as captain and handed over the batton to South African batter Faf du Plessis.

In a section called "what if" of Sportskeeda Cricket, the anchor asked Wasim about their title chances under Dhoni. "RCB would have won three/four IPL trophies by now if MS Dhoni was their captain. They have not won a single trophy until now. They have so much support. Also, they have the world's top modern-era player Virat, but unfortunately, they have not won. If Dhoni was in RCB, he would have helped them win the title."

Wasim hailed Dhoni's captaincy, adding that the 41-year-old is a habitual leader and knows how to instil confidence in his players.

"Dhoni has a habit of captaining a team. Even Virat would have been habituated by now, but Dhoni has had this habit. He is not calm from inside, but he shows that he is calm. When players see that their captain is chilled, keeps his hand on their shoulders, players become more confident. Dhoni is someone who knows how to instil confidence in his players."

Regarded as one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket, Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to four IPL victories since its inception. He is also the only Indian captain to have won three different ICC tournaments.

ALSO READ: