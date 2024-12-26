Virat Kohli under scrutiny after clash with 19-year-old Sam Konstas during Test in Melbourne

Photo: AFP file

Virat Kohli's conduct came under the microscope in the Boxing Day test in Melbourne on Thursday after a clash of shoulders with teen debutant Sam Konstas but the incident did little to knock the Australian wonder boy off his stride.

With Konstas well on top of India's bowlers on day one, Kohli was booed by the Melbourne Cricket Ground after bumping into the 19-year-old as he walked down the pitch for a chat with opening partner Usman Khawaja at the end of the 10th over.

Kohli and Konstas turned to face each other and exchanged words, prompting umpire Michael Gough and Khawaja to step in to defuse the moment.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who was covering the game for host broadcaster Seven Network, said veteran batsman Kohli was clearly the offender.

"That man (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer," Ponting said.

"When you’re out there batting, the batsman owns the wicket. The crease is his. Especially between overs like that."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also put the blame on 36-year-old Kohli.

"Virat Kohli is such an experienced pro, being wound up by a 19 (year old)," the Fox Cricket pundit said. "It's Virat that walks into Sam."

Konstas, who replaced the dropped Nathan McSweeney in the side, appeared unruffled by the clash, smashing Jasprit Bumrah for four on the next delivery and hitting a six over the Indian pace spearhead's head on the way to 18 runs from the over.

Konstas downplayed the incident in a brief interview with Fox Cricket during a drinks break.

"Whatever (happens) on the field stays on the field. I love competing. It doesn’t get any better for a debut at a packed stadium," he said.

It is unclear whether any action will be taken against either player. The International Cricket Council bans "inappropriate physical contact" and those found guilty can be suspended for matches if the offence is deemed serious enough.

Batting maestro Kohli had shrugged off a dire run of form with a century in the series-opener in Perth but has managed just 21 runs in three innings since in the series.

With the temperature racing past 30 degrees Celsius in the morning, his mood may not have been helped by Konstas surviving a nick off Bumrah that fell just short of him in the slips.