Virat Kohli stars as RCB beat Gujarat to clinch IPL title
Having restricted Gujarat to 155 for eight, Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached home in 18 overs losing five wickets, thanks to an unbeaten 75 from Virat Kohli.
- PUBLISHED: Sun 31 May 2026, 9:58 PM
A brilliant half-century from Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets on Sunday to clinch the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the second year in a row.
Having restricted Gujarat to 155 for eight in the final, RCB reached home in 18 overs , thanks to an unbeaten 75 from Kohli. (More to follow)