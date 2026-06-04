Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan series due to hamstring injury

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, according to sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The injury is believed to have occurred during the closing stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Kohli appeared to struggle while running between the wickets but battled through the discomfort to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a challenging 156-run chase, remaining unbeaten on 75 off 42 deliveries.

The ODI series against Afghanistan is scheduled to begin on June 13 following a one-off Test between the two teams in New Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, former India captain Rohit Sharma, who has been named in the ODI squad, remains doubtful for the series. His availability will depend on his recovery and fitness assessment in the coming days.

Kohli enjoyed another prolific IPL campaign, finishing as RCB's leading run-scorer and the fourth-highest scorer overall. The veteran amassed 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84, including one century and five half-centuries, with a top score of 105 not out.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest ODI batters in the history of the game, Kohli has scored 14,797 runs in 299 ODI innings at an average of 58.71. His tally includes a record 54 centuries and 77 fifties, with a highest score of 183.

The 37-year-old is now an ODI specialist after retiring from T20 Internationals following India's triumph at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and stepping away from Test cricket in May 2025 ahead of the new World Test Championship cycle.

Kohli has continued to excel in the 50-over format. Since the start of last year, he has accumulated 891 runs in 16 ODIs at an average of 68.53 and a strike rate of 98.45, registering four centuries and five fifties. He was also instrumental in India's successful ICC Champions Trophy campaign.

Since India's tour of Australia last year, Kohli has scored 616 runs in nine ODI innings at an impressive average of 88.00 and a strike rate of 106.39, including three centuries and three half-centuries. In his most recent ODI assignment against New Zealand earlier this year, he finished as India's leading run-scorer with 240 runs in three matches at an average of 80.00, including a century and a fifty.