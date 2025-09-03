  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 03, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 11, 1447 | Fajr 04:41 | DXB weather-sun.svg39°C

Virat Kohli breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede: 'Happiest moment turned tragic'

The stampede which occurred during RCB's IPL win celebrations, claimed 11 lives and left over 50 others injured

Published: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 10:42 AM

Top Stories

New attendance rules in UAE: Will private schools follow suit?

New attendance rules in UAE: Will private schools follow suit?

UAE: 'Friend' asking money on Facebook? It could be a scam, experts warn

UAE: 'Friend' asking money on Facebook? It could be a scam, experts warn

Abu Dhabi: Dh4-million gold-inlaid rifles pay tribute to UAE Founding Father

Abu Dhabi: Dh4-million gold-inlaid rifles pay tribute to UAE Founding Father

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper and veteran batter Virat Kohli has expressed his condolences and support for the victims who tragically lost their lives in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team's victory celebrations on June 4.

The stampede, which occurred as an estimated crowd of nearly 3 lakh people gathered to witness RCB's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy celebrations, claimed 11 lives and left over 50 others injured.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UK lenders approved most mortgages in six months in July

thumb-image

Isak vows to 'make history' with Liverpool after British record move

thumb-image

MENA Golf Tour: Player-first revamp set to power next generation of professional golfers

thumb-image

UAE: Gold climbs to record high of over $3,500 on US rate cut bets, economic risks

thumb-image

Punjab floods washed away thousands of villages; now the devastation threatens Pakistan's economy

 

"Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should've been the happiest moment in our franchise's history... turned into something tragic. I've been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility," Kohli said in a post shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on social media platform X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, RCB last month announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh (Dh104,335) each to the families of the deceased. The franchise, along with fans and members of the cricketing fraternity, expressed grief and solidarity.

In a post on its official Instagram handle, the franchise expressed grief over the loss and assured continuous support to the bereaved families under their new initiative, "RCB CARES."

"Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us," the statement read.

RCB further stated that the Rs 25 lakh aid is not just financial support, but also a "promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care" for the affected families. RCB outlined the framework of RCB Cares on Monday, its long-term commitment to fans. The programme focuses on supporting, empowering, and elevating the 12th Man Army through meaningful actions.

Over the coming months, after obtaining necessary permissions, RCB Cares will extend its support beyond financial aid to provide fast, transparent, and compassionate assistance to fans and families impacted.