Virat Kohli makes 166 not out as India post 390 for five against Lanka

Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli scored a magnificent 166 not out off just 110 balls as India made 390 for five in the third ODI against after being asked to bat first by Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Kohli hit 13 fours and eight sixes against the helpless Lankan bowlers.
It was Kohli's 46th hundred in one-day cricket and 74th overall in international cricket.
Opener Shubman Gill also scored a fine 116 off 97 balls and shared a 95-run partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma (42) for the first wicket.
Sri Lanka now face a tough task to avoid a clean sweep, having lost the first two matches of the series.
Kohli also became the fifth-highest run-scorer in history of ODI cricket on Sunday, overtaking Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene to enter into top-five.
Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2
With a gap of less than 16 minutes to the Toyota of Moraes, Loeb will certainly have his sights on securing a second successive runner up spot
The 18th edition of the event at Dubai Autodrome will feature more than 50 cars and 200 different drivers including three-time winner and leading Emiriti sportstar Khaled Al Qubaisi
Prodrivee Hunters secure 1-2-3 result in Saudi on another big day for Bahrain Raid Xtreme as Al Attiyah extends his overall lead
The combination of the colours and the red will make us stand out, says CEO Phil Oliver
Sharma and Kohli back in side for three-match series against Sri Lanka which starts at Guwahati on Tuesday
The Portuguese superstar, 37, unveiled to thousands of Al Nassr fans in Riyadh last week, is by far the most famous player to sign for the kingdom
The junior series will be held from January 13 to 22 under 20 categories and senior series from January 28 January in 15 categories