Virat Kohli makes 166 not out as India post 390 for five against Lanka

It was Kohli's 46th hundred in one-day cricket and 74th overall in international cricket

Virat Kohli celebrates his century. -- PTI

By ANI Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 4:09 PM

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli scored a magnificent 166 not out off just 110 balls as India made 390 for five in the third ODI against after being asked to bat first by Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Kohli hit 13 fours and eight sixes against the helpless Lankan bowlers.

It was Kohli's 46th hundred in one-day cricket and 74th overall in international cricket.

Opener Shubman Gill also scored a fine 116 off 97 balls and shared a 95-run partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma (42) for the first wicket.

Sri Lanka now face a tough task to avoid a clean sweep, having lost the first two matches of the series.

Kohli also became the fifth-highest run-scorer in history of ODI cricket on Sunday, overtaking Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene to enter into top-five.