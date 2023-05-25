Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 250 million followers on Instagram

James himself fuelled speculation about his future in a cryptic post-game press conference
India's star batter Virat Kohli has clinched another milestone as he became the first and only Indian to cross 250 Million followers on Instagram.
He is the third among athletes with the most Instagram followers behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener is in his best form and has recently scored two consecutive centuries in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
Virat had a great IPL 2023 season, in 14 matches of IPL 2023, he has scored 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate above 139. He has scored two centuries and six fifties this season, with best score of 101*. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the league so far.
Virat has scored eight centuries in T20 cricket, which includes one international century for India and seven centuries for RCB. He has scored 11,965 runs in his T20 career which is 374 matches strong so far.
As RCB's journey ended in the tournament Virat is set to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be held in Oval, England from June 7.
ALSO READ:
James himself fuelled speculation about his future in a cryptic post-game press conference
French Tennis Federation (FFT) said that artificial intelligence will be used to moderate comments players receive on social media
Winning Italian Open in Rome was the number one career honour according to the 27-year-old Russian
While Pep Guardiola insists every season gets harder, it will be interesting to see who is ready to knock them off the summit
A section of fans thinks the Lucknow Super Giants pacer, who had an ugly standoff with the star batter earlier this season, mocked the IPL ouster of Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore
The tragedy occurred because fans managed to push through a gate into the stadium, says president of the soccer's first division
CSK skipper thanks team management for backing his squad as they cruise into the play-off following a 77-run drubbing of Delhi Capital
Royal Challengers can take confidence from the manner in which they chased down a target of 186 in their previous outing against Sunrisers