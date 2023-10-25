Video: Why Rahul Dravid left out Indian players as support staff enjoys mountain trek celebration

Players use sustainable tees made from recycled palm waste at Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece events
With their next World Cup match to be played this Sunday, the Indian cricket team management made full use of the week-long break by opting for a trek in Dharamsala in the North Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video in which head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip, and other support staff members can be seen enjoying the Triund trek in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.
“A day off for the squad is a day well spent in the hills for the support staff. Dharamsala done. Taking some positive vibes to Lucknow next,” read the caption.
In the video, Dravid and others can be seen making their way to the top. “Super view coming here up to Triund. Getting here, going up the mountains, climbing It’s a challenging trek I must admit it," Dravid was heard saying in the video.
Dravid mentioned that he could not bring the players for the trek as the trip could have taken a toll on their fitness ahead of the crucial World Cup fixture against defending champions England on Sunday.
“Unfortunately, can’t bring the boys here. It's a bit too risky walking on those stones but hopefully when they’re not playing, love for some of the boys to come here and experience this,” the head coach and former India skipper added.
While sharing his experience of the Triund trek, Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour said: “When you’re climbing up and the last trek is a little tricky, the last half an hour is hard but the moment it opens up everything is worth it.”
Coming back to on-field developments, India started their World Cup journey on a promising note having remained unbeaten in five matches. Hosts India currently claim the top spot in the standings with 10 points to their name. In their last match, India claimed a resounding four-wicket win against third-placed New Zealand.
ALSO READ:
Players use sustainable tees made from recycled palm waste at Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece events
A welcome Dhs 112,960 was raised at the Abu Dhabi Club event for children who are born with a Cleft Palate or Cleft Lip
Soontreeyapas shoots 65 to lead the Individual Event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s 30th Women’s World Amateur Team Championship
Riyadh Golf Club the venue for $1 million Aramco Team Series presented by PIF
Pakistan-born Zimbabwean all-rounder relishing the prospect of playing at Abu Dhabi tournament which starts this month
McGuinness wins Gross Division as De Pettenden tops among Ladies
Three Pairs stamp their tickets to next year’s International UAE Final in Abu Dhabi
Golfer scored a net 76 playing off a13 handicap to top Filipino Golfers in the Middle East event