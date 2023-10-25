Video: Why Rahul Dravid left out Indian players as support staff enjoys mountain trek celebration

The team admitted it was a challenging adventure but the view at the top was all worth it

With their next World Cup match to be played this Sunday, the Indian cricket team management made full use of the week-long break by opting for a trek in Dharamsala in the North Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video in which head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip, and other support staff members can be seen enjoying the Triund trek in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

“A day off for the squad is a day well spent in the hills for the support staff. Dharamsala done. Taking some positive vibes to Lucknow next,” read the caption.

In the video, Dravid and others can be seen making their way to the top. “Super view coming here up to Triund. Getting here, going up the mountains, climbing It’s a challenging trek I must admit it," Dravid was heard saying in the video.

Dravid mentioned that he could not bring the players for the trek as the trip could have taken a toll on their fitness ahead of the crucial World Cup fixture against defending champions England on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, can’t bring the boys here. It's a bit too risky walking on those stones but hopefully when they’re not playing, love for some of the boys to come here and experience this,” the head coach and former India skipper added.

While sharing his experience of the Triund trek, Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour said: “When you’re climbing up and the last trek is a little tricky, the last half an hour is hard but the moment it opens up everything is worth it.”

Coming back to on-field developments, India started their World Cup journey on a promising note having remained unbeaten in five matches. Hosts India currently claim the top spot in the standings with 10 points to their name. In their last match, India claimed a resounding four-wicket win against third-placed New Zealand.

