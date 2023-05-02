Video: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir slapped with massive fines after heated argument post-LSG vs RCB IPL game

Other players, including captain KL Rahul, and support staff had to step in and separate the two during the ugly exchange

By Web Desk Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 7:23 AM Last updated: Tue 2 May 2023, 7:24 AM

The post-match heated argument between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir took the sheen away from RCB's masterful win over LSG. Royal Challengers Bangalore read a slow pitch perfectly and successfully defended 126 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

But what transpired between RCB batter Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir is poor sportsmanship from the two prolific Indian players who wear their hearts on their sleeves.

While Gambhir became a central part of the verbal exchange with Kohli, it all started with the Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq saying something to the former RCB skipper during the game when he came in to bat with Amit Mishra. The umpire and Mishra intervened to settle things before the matter escalated during the customary handshake between the two teams at the end of the game.

Naveen, while shaking hands with Kohli, repeated something, and Kohli didn't hold himself back and gave it back before Glenn Maxwell moved the LSG pacer away. Footage from the game shows LSG opener Kyle Mayers walking up to Kohli and saying something to the batter.

After which, a full-blown spat broke out. Gambhir was quite animated, saying something towards Kohli, who seemed calmer between the two and trying to explain what happened. Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff separated the two.

Watch the video here:

Rahul was seen having a long discussion with Kohli trying to understand what happened, and as Naveen was passing by, he asked his pacer to talk it out. But instead, Naveen decided to show attitude and walk away, refusing to apologise to Kohli.

Watch it here:

kohli explaining rahul the whole incident



lip reading required pic.twitter.com/DfsiL87rDj — Aman (@CaptainKohli___) May 1, 2023

For breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct, both Gambhir and Kohli have been fined 100 per cent of their match fees, while Naveen-ul-Haq is to cough up a 50 per cent fee.

"Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Similarly, Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq, on the other hand, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore," read a statement from the IPL.

Did Gambhir start it all?

The last time when LSG and RCB clashed in Bengaluru in an IPL 2023 game, Gambhir had gestured towards the Bengaluru crowd with a 'shut up' sign.

Input from agencies

ALSO READ: