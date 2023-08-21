Video: India announces Men's Cricket team for Asia Cup 2023, full squad

The history-making tournament will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium which will transformed into a baseball field
The Board of Cricket Control for India has announced the cricket team for Asia Cup 2023.
BCCI took to Twitter today to announce the members of the team that will represent India at the big league.
Take a look at the squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
The travelling stand-by player will be Sanju Samson.
Watch the video of BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announcing the Indian Men's Cricket team below.
