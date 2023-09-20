Video: BCCI reveals India jersey for ODI World Cup

Sports brand Adidas replaces their unique white stripes on the shoulder with the colours of the Tricolour

By ANI Published: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 10:43 PM

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday revealed India's official jersey for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

On their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, BCCI shared a video featuring India skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, and star player Virat Kohli and others as well with the lines "3 ka Dream".

"1983 — the spark. 2011 — the glory. 2023 — the dream," BCCI wrote while posting on X.

The jersey of the Men in Blue for the tournament was unveiled with a song sung by renowned Indian singer Raftaar, titled '3 Ka Dream'. It also showed the enduring support for India and the video signified the dreams of millions of fans to see India win their third ODI World Cup after 1983 and 2011.

To celebrate the tournament to be played in India, the sports brand Adidas brought changes to the jersey and replaced their unique white stripes on the shoulder with the colours of the Tricolour.

The jersey will also hold two stars on the left side of the chest above BCCI’s logo to mark India’s two ODI World Cup wins.

The Men in Blue won their last World Cup in 2011 after beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final.

Rohit Sharma-led India will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The much-anticipated game between India and Pakistan will take place on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Before the start of the World Cup, the Men in Blue will play against Australia in a three-match ODI series which will start on Friday.

