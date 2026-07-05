Teenage star Sooryavanshi out for 14 on India debut against England

Sooryavanshi, who beat the great Sachin Tendulkar's record as India's youngest men's cricketer, was on his way soon after having failed to whip Jacks's flatter delivery through midwicket

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 5 Jul 2026, 9:54 AM
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India teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave a glimpse of his remarkable ball-striking ability before falling to Will Jacks for 14 on his international debut against England on Saturday.

The 15-year-old forced his way into the squad for the limited-overs trip following stunning displays in the Indian Premier League, where he emerged as the leading batsman this season with 776 runs for the Rajasthan Royals — a tally which included one century and five fifties.

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After being left on the sidelines for Twenty20 world champions India's shock 2-0 series loss to Ireland in Belfast and Wednesday's series-opening washout in Durham, he finally made his international bow in the second T20 against England at Old Trafford.

Opening the batting in place of Sanju Samson, the schoolboy made 14 in 10 balls before being stumped by Jos Buttler off Jacks, with Sooryavanshi charging down the pitch and losing his balance attempting to make his ground.

But by then he had played two shots to demonstrate his extraordinary talent.

He sent his fourth ball soaring over fine leg for six off Royals team-mate Jofra Archer, stooping down on to one knee before he played a modified sweep shot off England's fastest bowler. 

His seventh delivery also cleared the ropes, fellow debutant Josh Tongue banging out a good length yet still seeing the ball struck with incredible bat speed into the stands at wide long-on.

Sooryavanshi, who beat the great Sachin Tendulkar's record as India's youngest men's cricketer, was on his way soon after having failed to whip Jacks's flatter delivery through midwicket.

He cut a forlorn figure as he made his way back to the pavilion but, speaking at toss, India captain Shreyas Iyer said: "How he takes on bowlers shows his confidence. He doesn't take pressure at all.

"He's unflinching, it's good to have him around."

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