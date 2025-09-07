Under Blood Moon, Nawaz makes Afghans bleed in Sharjah with hat trick

At exactly 9.37pm, just as a rare Blood Moon eclipse began to darken skies across the Arab world, Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz delivered an eclipse of his own in Sharjah — snaring a hat-trick against Afghanistan in the tri-series final.

Pakistan had posted 141 batting first, but it was Nawaz’s spell that set the night alight.

The left-arm spinner struck twice off the last two balls of one over — trapping Darwish Rasooli lbw and having Azmatullah Omarzai caught behind — before returning to dismiss Ibrahim Zadran with the very first ball of his next over.

The hat trick, spanning two overs, came just as the lunar shadow crept across the Moon. Moments later, Karim Janat was trapped in front, leaving Afghanistan in disarray during the powerplay.

By 9.40pm, the heavens had turned red as the Earth’s shadow swallowed the Moon. Down below, Afghanistan’s scorecard bled wickets, their chase collapsing under Nawaz’s relentless spin.

Afghanistan were eventually bowled out for 66 with Nawaz finishing with a career-best 5 for 19 off his four overs.

"The plan was very simple. We knew the pitch was difficult to bat on and we felt we had enough runs. Our focus was on disciplined bowling, sticking to line and length and it worked," Nawaz said.

Pakistan will now head into the Asia Cup (September 9-28) brimming with confidence, especially after the emphatic display by their bowling attack in the tri-series final against a talented Afghanistan team.

Nawaz's spin could play a big role in the Asia Cup for Pakistan.

"Since Nawaz's comeback, he's been outstanding, performing brilliantly in all departments. For me, he's the guy I can rely on in tough situations," Pakistan captain Salman Agha said.

While the Afghans will take on Hong Kong in the opening match of the Asia Cup on Tuesday, Pakistan will face Oman in their first match on September 12.