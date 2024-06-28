UAE's Muhammad Usman announces retirement from international cricket

Photo: File

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 9:39 PM

UAE middle-order batter Muhammad Usman has decided to retire from international cricket, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Friday.

The 38-year-old represented the UAE men’s team in 85 internationals – 38 ODIs and 47 T20Is – in a six-year international career.

Usman made his ODI debut against Scotland in Edinburgh in 2016. In his 38-match international career in the 50-over format, the left-hander scored 1,008 runs at 31.50 with the help of one century and four half-centuries.

In 47 T20Is, Usman scored 891 runs with the help of three fifties, including his career-best of 89 not out.

“It has been an incredible journey with the UAE cricket team and the cricket board. I would like to thank everyone who played a role in my journey including my teammates, coaches and other support staff," Muhammad Usman said.