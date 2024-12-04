UAE youngsters Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D Souza, Farhan Khan and Aryan Lakra to play in ILT20

Talented UAE all-rounder Aryan Lakra. — Supplied photo

The DP World International League Season 3 Player Selection Process for UAE players was conducted on Wednesday in Dubai. Three of the most promising UAE stars Ethan D Souza, Aryan Lakra and Dhruv Parashar have earned selections for Season 3.

Left-handed batter D Souza will represent the Sharjah Warriorz while Parashar and Lakra will be part of the Desert Vipers and MI Emirates squads respectively.

Recently, Parashar was in action for the Desert Vipers Development at the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024, where he bagged five wickets, while Lakra had featured for Gulf Giants Development, scoring 85 runs and a crucial half century.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have selected Shahid Iqbal Bhutta and Ibrar Ahmed. Shahid Iqbal Bhutta and Ibrar Ahmed had also impressed at the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024, Bhutta represented the ILT20 Pearls taking six wickets in the tournament while, Ibrar Ahmed finished with six scalps in just four outings for Dubai Capitals Development.

Khuzaima Bin Tanveer who was a part of Desert Vipers Development, will move up to the Vipers squad along with Parashar. The Dubai Capitals have chosen Farhan Khan and Zeeshan Naseer banking on their potent showing with the ball in the Development Tournament with eight and 10 wickets respectively.

Meanwhile the Season 1 champions Gulf Giants have added Muhammad Saghir Khan after his strong performance for the Gulf Giants Development and Muhammad Uzair Khan, the leading wicket taker with 16 wickets for the ILT20 Pearls at the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024, to their squad. Defending champions MI Emirates have reselected seasoned UAE pacer Zahoor Khan, following his stint with the ILT20 Pearls in the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024 that saw him pick up five wickets with Lakra being their other pick. Former UAE captain Rohan Mustafa will represent the Warriorz with fellow southpaw Ethan D Souza. Rohan Mustafa will look to carry his strong form for the ILT20 Pearls in the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024 that earned him 149 runs in the tournament. The promising teenager, D’Souza, scored an impressive 84 against Pakistan U19 while representing the UAE U19 in the ongoing ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024.

Season 3 of the ILT20 will begin on January 11, 2025. The 34-match tournament will run for a month with the final to be played on February 9.