UAE: When is India-Pakistan match at Women's T20 World Cup 2024?

Photo: Reuters File

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 12:19 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 12:36 PM

The Indian team will be in action during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, starting from October 3 onwards, with their starting fixture being against New Zealand from October 4 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The tournament will span 19 days, with 10 teams battling it out in 23 matches for the most prestigious title in Women's T20I cricket, as per ICC.

Ahead of the tournament, it will be only right to have a look at some of the key matches worth keeping an eye on:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

India versus Pakistan, October 6 (Dubai)

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to light up the first weekend at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with their much-awaited contest coming up on a Sunday.

While India has dominated the head-to-head record in Women's T20Is against Pakistan, the latter gave them a real scare in the last tournament during a run-chase of 150 runs, where Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten half-century eventually took India home with an over to spare.

Interestingly, the last time India lost a women's T20I to Pakistan was in Bangladesh in 2022 during the Asia Cup.

This will be a keenly awaited contest as a much-improved Pakistan unit aims to knock over their big rivals on the world stage.

England v South Africa, October 7 (Sharjah)

A thrilling clash in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 remains the last time these two teams met in this format. The nerve-wracking showdown saw the Proteas edge England by six runs while defending 165 runs to reach their first-ever World Cup final.

A lot of the stars from then should still be active when these teams meet at the 2024 event in Sharjah.

Overall, South Africa have only beaten England four times in 24 Women's T20Is and Heather Knight's side will fancy their chances to get a big win early in the competition.

Australia v New Zealand, October 8 (Sharjah)

No team has beaten Australia more times in Women's T20Is than the White Ferns, who have 21 victories in the format against the six-time T20 World Cup champions.

As they meet again on the world stage, all eyes will be on New Zealand's strong batting line-up and if they can give the Aussies a run for their money.

Australia have lost two of their last five completed women's T20Is against the White Ferns.

In the last meeting between these sides, at the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup, Australia blanked them by 97 runs, bowling the White Ferns out for 76 with Ashleigh Gardner taking a five-wicket haul.