ICC U19 Women's World Cup: UAE make Super Six despite defeat to South Africa

The UAE Under-19 women suffered their second defeat of the competition but that didn’t stop their progress to the Super Six stage of the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.
The UAE, who had lost to India in their previous game, went down to South Africa by 45 runs in their last Group D fixture at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on Wednesday.
The UAE had begun their campaign on a winning note by getting the better of Scotland in their tournament opener.
UAE skipper Theertha Satish opted to bowl first, and the bowling attack did exceedingly well to keep South Africa down to 112-7. Lavanya Keny returned with impressive figures of 2-10, while Vaishnave Mahesh and Indhuja Nandakumar picked 2-22 and 2-23 respectively.
But while the bowling was impressive, the UAE were a bit undercooked with the bat as they failed to find an answer to off-spinner Miane Smit, who scalped 4-11.
The UAE were eventually all out for 67, handing South Africa their second victory.
The UAE are placed in Group 1 for the Super Six stage of the competition. The final takes place on January 29 in Potchefstroom.
BRIEF SCORES
South Africa Under-19 beat UAE Under-19 by 45 runs
South Africa Under-19: 112-7 (Simone Lourens 27, Oluhle Siyo 25 not out, Elandri Janse van Rensburg 24, Jenna Evans 17; Lavanya Keny 2-10, Vaishnave Mahesh 2-22, Indhuja Nandakumar 2-23)
UAE Under-19: 67 all out in 17 overs (Samaira Dharnidharka 13; Miane Smit 4-11, Ayanda Hlubi 2-6, Seshnie Naidu 2-16)
Player of the Match: Miane Smit
