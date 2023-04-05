UAE to vie for World Cup spot in Zimbabwe tournament

The team produced an impressive performance to finish its campaign in Namibia

The UAE celebrated its qualification for the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier with an emphatic 66-run win over Jersey in its final match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Windhoek, Namibia, on Wednesday.

Muhammad Waseem's team had already booked their place in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier, the final qualifying tournament for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, on the back of its better head-to-head record in Namibia.

The team then produced another impressive performance to finish its campaign in the six-team tournament in Namibia.

The victory over Jersey saw the UAE finish second in the points table behind USA with eight points from five matches.

Only the top two teams — USA and UAE — qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier (June 18-July 9) which will be held in Zimbabwe.

The top two sides in the 10-team qualifying tournament will qualify for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup (October 5-November 19) in India.

On Wednesday, the UAE made 284 for seven in 50 overs, thanks to fine knocks from Asif Khan (82), Muhammad Waseem (65), Vriitya Aravind (45) and Aayan Afzal Khan (43 not out).

The then reduced Jersey to 218 all out in 44.5 overs with leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan taking four wickets for 57 runs.

Brief scores:

UAE beat Jersey 66 runs.

UAE 284/7 in 50 overs (Asif Khan 82, Muhammad Waseem 65, Vriitya Aravind 45, Aayan Afzal Khan 43 not out; Julius Sumerauer 4/51, Charles Perchard 2/56)

Jersey 218 all out in 44.5 overs (Harrison Carlyon 85, Asa Tribe 40, Julius Sumerauer 21; Karthik Meiyappan 4/57, Junaid Siddique 3/52, Zahoor Khan 2/23)