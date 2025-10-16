  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE seals T20 World Cup 2026 spot after defeating Japan in 8-wicket win

Published: Thu 16 Oct 2025, 6:00 PM

The UAE cricket team has qualified for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, after it beat Japan in a thumping 8-wicket win.

The Emirati team sealed its spot in the upcoming tournament, joining Nepal and Oman — who had secured their tickets on Wednesday.

The UAE came out firing in the field, with Muhammad Farooq setting the tone through a sharp direct hit to run out Abhishek Anand. He was in the action again soon after, catching Kadowaki-Fleming on the boundary off Haider Ali’s bowling.

Japan never quite recovered from a tough start at 25/3 in the powerplay. Haider struck again to remove Esam Rahman for 23, finishing with an impressive 3/12 from his three overs. There was some resistance late on, as wicketkeeper Wataru Miyauchi, playing his first game of the tournament, found a partner in No.11 Abdul Samad.

Miyauchi played a fighting knock of 45 not out from 32 balls, guiding Japan to 116, with Samad adding 11 in a 42-run stand that gave them something to defend.

But, the UAE made sure there were no nerves in the chase. Captain Waseem and Alishan Sharafu went racing to 36 without loss in the first three overs. Even though both fell, the Emiratis wrapped up the chase in the 13th over.