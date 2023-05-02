UAE misses out on Asia Cup berth

UAE beat neighbour Oman by two runs by the DLS method in a rain-curtailed semifinal of the ACC Premier Cup
Nepal sealed the final spot in the Asia Cup 2023 after registering a seven-wicket victory against UAE in the Premier Cup final on Tuesday.
With this victory, Nepal will take the last spot in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan for the Asia Cup which is slated for September.
ALSO READ:
UAE beat neighbour Oman by two runs by the DLS method in a rain-curtailed semifinal of the ACC Premier Cup
Indian star PV Sindhu's campaign ends, but Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy entered men's doubles semifinals
Grenville-Wood is yet to register a bogey this week, carded seven birdies on day two to reach 14 under par
Hundreds of Indonesian fans turned up at the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Club to cheer for Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja and Dejan Ferdinansyah, beating the drums and roaring their approval after every winning point
Human line judges have already been phased out in favour of electronic technology at several tournaments, including the Australian Open and US Open
Leclerc and Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen had posted identical times in the top 10 shoot-out before Leclerc produced a magical flying last lap to head the grid for Sunday's race
The home side's misfiring campaign finally came on track after it fired in unison to snap its four-match losing streak with a convincing win at Bangalore
Its 4-1 thrashing of the long-time leader at The Etihad wrenched control of the race out of Arsenal's hands and put City firmly in control of its destiny