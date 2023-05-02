UAE misses out on Asia Cup berth

Nepal will take the last spot in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan for the Asia Cup which is slated for September

By ANI Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 2:44 PM

Nepal sealed the final spot in the Asia Cup 2023 after registering a seven-wicket victory against UAE in the Premier Cup final on Tuesday.

With this victory, Nepal will take the last spot in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan for the Asia Cup which is slated for September.

