UAE keeps ICC World Cup hopes alive with 28-run win in qualifier

The UAE kept their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup alive with an impressive 28-run win over host Namibia at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Windhoek on Sunday.

This was the UAE's third win in the six-team competition in four matches.

Sunday's victory helped the UAE move up to the second spot behind USA in the points table with six points.

The top two teams from this tournament in Namibia will reach the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier (June 18–July 9) — the final round of qualifiers for the 2023 Cricket World Cup (October 5-November 19).

On Sunday, the UAE delivered a strong all-round performance against the formidable home team.

Having made 267 for five on a slow wicket, the UAE bowlers restricted the home team to 239 all out.

Earlier, Muhammad Waseem's team rose to the challenge after being put into bat.

Waseem (23), the prolific opening batsman, failed to convert his start against Namibia on Sunday, but Asif Khan (96 off 86 balls, 6 fours, 5 sixes), Vriitiya Aravind (93 not out off 118 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) came to the UAE's rescue after the Namibian bowlers kept the batsmen on a tight leash.

Asif missed what could have been his third one-day hundred in five matches, but his brilliant attacking batting and his 160-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Aravind set the platform for UAE's total of 267 for five.

While opening batter Aryan Lakra made a sedate 24 off 44 balls, veteran all-rounder Rohan Mustafa (16 off 11 balls) helped Aravind finish the UAE innings on a high.

In reply, Namibia lost Nikolaas Davin (1) early, but Shaun Fouché (47 off 60 balls), Michael van Lingen (34 off 35 balls), skipper Gerhard Erasmus (30 off 41 balls), Karl Birkenstock (31 off 39 balls) and Ruben Trumpelmann (28 off 15 balls) kept the home team in the hunt.

The UAE bowlers, though, kept striking at regular intervals to earn an invaluable win for the team.

Rohan Mustafa (9-0-34-3), Zahoor Khan (9.4-0-59-3), Aayan Afzal Khan (6-0-23-2), Sanchit Sharma (6-0-23-1) and Karthik Meiyappan (8-0-41-1) were the successful bowlers for the UAE.

The UAE will hope to clinch its place in the final qualifying tournament with victory in its last game of the tournament against Jersey on April 5.

