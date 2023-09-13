UAE: Former New Zealand Test player White named ILT20 CEO

Flyhalf celebrates becoming his country's oldest player as Italy start campaign with bonus-point win
Former Test cricketer and New Zealand Cricket CEO, David White, has been appointed DP World ILT20 League’s Chief Executive Officer, the Emirates Cricket Board said in a statement on Wednesday.
The ILT20, UAE's IPL-style franchise T20 league, kicked off earlier this year, with the first season attracting some of the biggest names in white-ball cricket.
The second season, scheduled to start in January next year, will see stars like David Warner, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mark Wood in action.
Khalid Al Zarooni, DP World ILT20 Chairman, says White's appointment as the CEO will contribute immensely to the league's success.
“I am delighted for Mr David White to join our team. As one of international cricket’s successful and respected chief executives, he will be a great asset to us with his vast experience and recognition," Al Zarooni said.
"White’s cricket knowledge, commercial acumen and international event management experience will be a great advantage as we build on the success of DP World ILT20’s inaugural tournament."
White said developing local players will be one of his top priorities in his new role. :
"Being invited to help build a successful and sustainable league that will play an important role in the development of UAE players, and the promotion of cricket in the UAE and the Middle East, is a great honour," he said.
"I look forward to starting work with the DP World ILT20 franchise teams and commercial partners to achieve the vision."
