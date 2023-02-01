UAE: Cricket fans can now stream IPL matches on popular app; here’s how

This platform has gained exclusive digital rights to streaming the most-watched cricket tournament of the year

Twitter/IndianPremierLeague

Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 3:28 PM

This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner! The tournament, which will run from March to May 2023, is the most-watched event in the cricketing calendar. Fans in the region will be able to access high-quality streams of their favourite matches on the noon app.

The online shopping platform has exclusive digital stream rights to the IPL this year and next year, and will allow fans in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt to buy a season pass and watch uninterrupted, high-quality video streams of all the matches. They will also be able to access features such as English commentary and unique pre- and post-match analyses.

More details about the subscription, including pricing, will be revealed closer to the launch.

Tanweer Anwar, VP of Monetization, noon, said of the upcoming launch: “This year is going to be a big one for noon. We're excited to bring customers new features and a bigger, better experience than ever before. Content is the key to keeping customers, increasing the number of times they buy from you, and making your commerce offering more appealing. We're even more excited to watch our selling partners grow and succeed as a result of our commitment to finding new and exciting ways to engage with our customers.”

noon’s IPL streaming service will give partners a chance to reach the audience during noon.com's prime advertising space. Advertisers will also be able to book slots for both 2023 and 2024, resulting in a more long-term partnership.

Anwar continued, “This is an opportunity for brands to increase awareness and create engagement with a hyper-engaged target audience through advertising on noon.com. Ads will be incorporated into the viewing experience, allowing customers to click and go directly to advertised product pages or brand websites.”

