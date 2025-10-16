UAE beat Samoa to keep the T20 World Cup dream alive

The UAE beat Samoa by 77 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier at Al Amerat, Oman, on Wednesday.

The emphatic win kept the UAE's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 T20 World Cup alive.

After being put into bat, the UAE made 225 for four, thanks to a stunning 86 off 51 balls (4 fours, 7 sixes) from the prolific Alishan Sharafu.

While number four Rahul Chopra scored a fantastic 62 off 34 balls (3 fours, 5 sixes), Harshit Kaushik came up with a brilliant cameo (44 not out off 12 balls, 2 fours, 5 sixes).

In reply, Samoa were restricted to 148 for eight in 20 overs as Caleb Jasmat top-scored with 41.

Leg-spinner Muhammad Farooq took four wickets for the UAE to keep the team's World Cup dream alive.

Having lost the first two games in the Super Six to Nepal and Oman, the UAE are now back on track.

Victory against Japan in their final Super Six game on Thursday will earn them a place at next year's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Nepal and Oman have already qualified for the big event.

Brief scores:

UAE 225/4 in 20 overs (Alishan Sharafu 86, Rahul Chopra 62, Harshit Kaushik 44 not out; Solomon Nash 2-42) Samoa: 148/8, 20 overs (Caleb Jasmat 41 not out, Benjamin Mailata 39; Muhammad Farooq 4-35, Muhammad Arfan 2-8)