Asia Cup in UAE: Low India-Pakistan ticket sales? Cricket board dismisses media reports

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is among the most anticipated sporting contests in the world, known not only for its intensity on the field but also for drawing massive crowds and television audiences across continents.

Whenever the two neighbours meet, demand for tickets and viewership figures typically soar, making it one of the biggest spectacles in the sport.

In the lead-up to their upcoming clash in Dubai, however, some media reports have suggested that ticket sales have been 'sluggish' due to high prices and bundled packages.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, a source from the Emirates Cricket Board said that these reports are "conjecture-based" and that the media is not doing their "diligence" by "picking stuff from each other".

"We can safely say that sales are very encouraging. Last night (Wednesday) we put out about 3,000 tickets through the online channel, the Platinum List, and they were all gone within minutes."

The source added that the ticketing team is doing this with a strategy in mind, emphasising that there are package and isolated deals available for the match.

Set to go head-to-head on Sunday, September 14, the neighbours only play each other in cricket in international tournaments on neutral ground as part of a compromise deal.

India and Pakistan last met in cricket, again in Dubai, in February in the 50-over Champions Trophy, with India winning and going on to lift the title.

India enter the tournament as eight-time Asia Cup champions and the reigning holders, while Pakistan, who have won the title twice, are also strong contenders. Both sides are placed in Group A alongside Oman and host United Arab Emirates.