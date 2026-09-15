'Two-week notice': How UAE delivered Asia Cup amid regional conflict

At a time when the region is still coping with the Iran war, the UAE had just delivered a premier international cricket tournament at very short notice.

The Women’s T20 Asia Cup (August 28-September 13), which concluded at the state-of-the-art Dubai International Stadium on Sunday with India winning the final against Sri Lanka, saw the UAE proving yet again its status as a world-class sporting destination.

Zayed Abbas, Board member of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), said hosting the Asia Cup showed the country is prepared to stage big events amid the regional conflict.

“The Emirates Cricket Board hosting the Women’s Asia Cup is indeed a hugely positive development. The event has once again reaffirmed UAE’s status as a top-class sporting destination and above all proven to the world that the country is fully equipped to host major sporting events as it has done so successfully throughout its history,” Abbas told the Khaleej Times.

The eight-team cricket tournament was the first in a line of elite sporting events to be hosted by the UAE, including the Euro League Super Cup (September 18-19), UFC 333 (October 24) and the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix (December 4-6).

“All these world-class and prestigious sporting events taking place in the country spell out a very important message – UAE continues to be one of the safest destinations in the world,” the Emirati cricket official said.

“The UAE leadership, government and all concerned authorities have done an outstanding job in recent months and for the umpteenth time proven to the world that they can overcome challenges and obstacles with incredible diligence, hard work and commitment.”

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the UAE salvaged high-profile cricket events like the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well as the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2021 when India and Pakistan were unable to stage the events due to the global health crisis.

The UAE also came to the rescue of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup when the tournament was moved to these shores as Bangladesh, the original host, grappled with deadly protests that led to the ouster of the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Abbas, who, in a 2023 interview with the Khaleej Times, revealed his dream of seeing a UAE team featuring all Emirati players, is proud of the country’s cricket board’s impeccable record in hosting elite events.

“The Emirates Cricket Board has delivered a series of major international events in the recent past including both men’s and women’s T20 World Cups, top cricket leagues like the IPL and PSL as well as both men’s and women’s Asia Cups,” he said.

“The ECB is well and truly established in the cricketing world as a fully functional cricket board that can deliver major events with great success and efficiency. Our infrastructure includes three top-class stadiums with a rich history and legacy. The Women’s Asia Cup has added another chapter to ECB’s success story.

“We already have an action-packed season including the DP World International League T20 which will enter its fifth season this November. As always, the ECB will remain ready to host top quality teams and events even on short notices.”

Abbas revealed that the Asian Cricket Council awarded the Asia Cup to Dubai at very short notice.

“The ACC had full trust and confidence in UAE’s hosting ability based on our outstanding proven record and decided to award the tournament on a two-week notice,” he said.

“With the help, support and guidance of the UAE government we were delighted to host the event. The tournament proved to be a mega success with around 17,000 people attending the India-Sri Lanka final on Sunday (September 13).”

The trust factor makes the UAE one of the safest countries in the world, according to Abbas.

“Even in the prevailing challenges in the region, UAE continues to thrive,” he said.

“The country is as ready as ever to host leading sporting tournaments and events in an incredibly safe, enjoyable and comfortable environment through its world-class infrastructure.”