Trouble in Pakistan cricket team? PCB issues statement

Babar Azam-led team have to win their match against Afghanistan to qualify for the semi-finals

Pakistan's team coach Mickey Arthur, left facing camera, talks with the team ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan in Chennai, India, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Photo: AP

by Web Desk Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 1:25 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 1:28 PM

Coming in as one of the favourites in the ODI World Cup 2023, the Pakistan cricket team has secured two wins and as many defeats in their four games.

The team now brace for a more 'passionate' rivalry against Afghanistan on Monday. As the boys take the field, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rubbished reports of discord and infighting in the national team, competing in the World Cup in India.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board strongly denies recent speculations about any internal discord in the national cricket team currently participating in the ICC World Cup 2023," the PCB said in a statement.

"Contrary to rumours circulated by a certain section of the media, the PCB unequivocally assures that the team is cohesive, and there is no evidence to support these unsubstantiated claims.

"The PCB is disappointed by the dissemination of this false news and emphasises the importance of upholding journalistic ethics before spreading such allegations."

The men in green have to win this group-stage match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in order to qualify for the semi-finals. Much to the disappointment of fans back home, Pak lost their much-hyped match against India and was outclassed by Australia.

Performance pressure will be immense on skipper Babar Azam. Except for Mohammad Rizwan, the top-order batsmen have struggled for consistency, and Babar's recent poor form has impacted the team.

Earlier, Pakistan's captain won the toss and opted to bat first and brought in Shadab Khan for fellow spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who is ruled out with illness.

Afghanistan, who have just one win from four matches, named left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad in place of fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Teams:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shahen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

