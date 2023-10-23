Trouble in Pakistan cricket team? PCB issues statement

The bronze sculpture will act as a permanent reminder of the Italian's unparalleled contribution to racing at Ascot
Coming in as one of the favourites in the ODI World Cup 2023, the Pakistan cricket team has secured two wins and as many defeats in their four games.
The team now brace for a more 'passionate' rivalry against Afghanistan on Monday. As the boys take the field, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rubbished reports of discord and infighting in the national team, competing in the World Cup in India.
"The Pakistan Cricket Board strongly denies recent speculations about any internal discord in the national cricket team currently participating in the ICC World Cup 2023," the PCB said in a statement.
"Contrary to rumours circulated by a certain section of the media, the PCB unequivocally assures that the team is cohesive, and there is no evidence to support these unsubstantiated claims.
"The PCB is disappointed by the dissemination of this false news and emphasises the importance of upholding journalistic ethics before spreading such allegations."
The men in green have to win this group-stage match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in order to qualify for the semi-finals. Much to the disappointment of fans back home, Pak lost their much-hyped match against India and was outclassed by Australia.
Performance pressure will be immense on skipper Babar Azam. Except for Mohammad Rizwan, the top-order batsmen have struggled for consistency, and Babar's recent poor form has impacted the team.
Earlier, Pakistan's captain won the toss and opted to bat first and brought in Shadab Khan for fellow spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who is ruled out with illness.
Afghanistan, who have just one win from four matches, named left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad in place of fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shahen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad
ALSO READ:
The bronze sculpture will act as a permanent reminder of the Italian's unparalleled contribution to racing at Ascot
Charlton, who was a key figure in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, made 758 appearances for The Red Devils, scoring 249 goals
First triumph for the Americans since 2014 and 16th overall in the World Amateur Team Championship
Dutch skipper Scott Edwards feels the top order is yet to fire
Widely considered as one of the greatest players of all time, he was a member of the England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup
The world champions have to win all five of their remaining group matches if they hope to qualify for the semi-finals
Pandya ruled out of the big game with a freak ankle injury as the Black Caps continue to be without skipper Kane Williamson
The championship lived up to its promise of delivering an unforgettable spectacle for fight fans, as 28 top fighters put up electrifying performances