  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 03, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 12, 1447 | Fajr 05:09 | DXB clear.png30.2°C

Trott to step down as Afghanistan coach after T20 World Cup

Trott, who was appointed in July 2022, led Afghanistan to the semifinals of last year's T20 World Cup a year after they narrowly missed out on a top-four finish in the ODI World Cup

Published: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 8:08 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Indian expat wins Dh25-million grand prize in Big Ticket draw

UAE: Indian expat wins Dh25-million grand prize in Big Ticket draw

Dubai announces Education Expo with over 60 private schools, early learning centres

Dubai announces Education Expo with over 60 private schools, early learning centres

Dubai: Barrierless parking to be rolled out at Al Aweer fruit and vegetable market

Dubai: Barrierless parking to be rolled out at Al Aweer fruit and vegetable market

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott will leave the position after next year's Twenty20 World Cup, the country's cricket board (ACB) said on Monday.

Former England international Trott, who was appointed in July 2022, led Afghanistan to the semifinals of last year's T20 World Cup, a year after they narrowly missed out on a top-four finish in the league stage of the One-Day International World Cup.

Recommended For You

Dubai's Global Village: Free shows, things to do at Season 30

Dubai's Global Village: Free shows, things to do at Season 30

India team to receive $5.8 million for Women's World Cup win over South Africa

India team to receive $5.8 million for Women's World Cup win over South Africa

Adnoc, Masdar, XRG, and Microsoft join forces to power the future of AI and energy

Adnoc, Masdar, XRG, and Microsoft join forces to power the future of AI and energy

OPEC+ set to agree another modest oil output increase, sources say

OPEC+ set to agree another modest oil output increase, sources say

UAE: Inside Dubai’s racing club where horses train for million-dollar glory

UAE: Inside Dubai’s racing club where horses train for million-dollar glory

 

"The tenure of Head Coach Jonathan Trott will officially conclude following the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, set to take place in February," the ACB said in a statement.

"This decision comes as part of ACB’s long term strategic planning for the next phase of the national team’s growth."

Afghanistan stunned defending champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the 2023 ODI World Cup, picking up four wins in the tournament. They fell two points short of a place in the semis.

Wins over Australia and Bangladesh helped Afghanistan reach their maiden World Cup semifinal in the 20-over format in 2024, before losing to South Africa.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket. I wish the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead," Trott said in a statement.

Next year's T20 World Cup will take place in India and Sri Lanka, with the final set for March 8.