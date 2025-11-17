Top stars excited ahead of Abu Dhabi T10 opening match

Star power lit up the Zayed Cricket Stadium as the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 (November 18-30) lifted the curtain for its latest edition. The 'Global Legends' and 'Icon' players of all eight franchise teams gathered at the venue ahead of the tournament, including Kieron Pollard (UAE Bulls), Thisara Perera (Northern Warriors), Angelo Mathews (Royal Champs), Faf du Plessis (Vista Riders), Sam Billings (Aspin Stallions), Thisara Periera (Quetta Qavalry), Nicholas Pooran (Deccan Gladiators), and Moeen Ali (Ajman Titans).

The tournament will feature a total of 32 matches across 12 playing days, showcasing the fastest format in cricket where each team bats for just 10 overs, delivering explosive 90-minute contests.

The opening match on Tuesday will see new entrants Quetta Qavalry take on Northern Warriors, followed by an exciting clash between the defending champions, Deccan Gladiators and the UAE Bulls.

“It’s great to see the local talent developing, and being part of this tournament alongside them is something special. I'm looking forward to playing with the likes of Rohid," said Kieron Pollard of the UAE Bulls.

Meanwhile, England star Moeen Ali, who will captain the Ajman Titans, is excited to be part of this high-profile event in the UAE.

“The UAE has established itself as a global cricket hub, and you can see that with tournaments like the Abu Dhabi T10," he said.

"The facilities here are world-class, and the passion for cricket is growing every year. It feels great to be part of something that's putting UAE cricket on the map and attracting the best players from around the world."

Deccan Gladiators skipper Nicholas Pooran echoed Moeen's sentiments.

"I've always loved playing cricket in the UAE. I've been coming here since I was very young, and it holds a special place in my cricketing journey," Pooran said.

"The conditions, the atmosphere, the fans - everything about playing here just feels right. It has been a home away from home for me, and I'm always excited to be playing cricket in this region".

The tournament follows a round-robin format, where each team faces every other team during the first stage. After the completion of 28 group matches, the top four teams on the points table will advance to the playoffs.

The playoff stage begins on November 29 with Qualifier 1 (1st vs 2nd) and the Eliminator (3rd vs 4th).

On November 30, Qualifier 2 will be played between the winner of the Eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1, followed by the final later that day to crown the champion.

All matches will be played at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, renowned for its fast outfield and electric atmosphere that perfectly complements the high-intensity T10 format.