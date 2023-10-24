'To those sent back from Pakistan': Afghanistan star batsman makes bold statement

By ANI Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 9:11 AM Last updated: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 9:52 AM

After playing a match-winning knock against Pakistan, Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran dropped a bombshell during the Player of the Match (POTM) ceremony, which he was awarded for his swashbuckling 87-run knock in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Zadran dedicated his Player of the Match award to the Afghans who had been deported from Pakistan. "I am feeling very glad for myself and for my country. I want to dedicate this man of the match award to those who are sent back to Afghanistan from Pakistan," Zadran said in a post-match presentation.

Zadran top-scored with 87, Shah was unbeaten on 77, and Gurbaz hit 65 off 53 balls. Captain Hasmatullah Shahidi also made an important contribution, scoring 48 runs off 45 balls.

"I wanted to go out there with a positive mind and positive intent, and I did it. We (Gurbaz and himself) have played a lot of cricket with each other, we have good communication while running between the wickets as we have been playing together since under-16 days," said the Afghanistan opener.

Zadran hailed Gurbaz and said that the opener helped and supported him. The duo stitched up a solid 130-run partnership stand.

"The way Gurbaz supported me - that helped me and we got the momentum in our favour. I am feeling great for myself and my country," he added.

The state-run radio of Pakistan has reported that 3,248 Afghan refugees were returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan in a single day on October 21, Khaama Press reported. According to Pakistani authorities, more than 51,000 Afghans have been deported since the deadline for the expulsion of undocumented migrants was announced.

According to a Pakistan-based news daily, the government's decision to restrict border crossing to only those with valid passports and visas will come into effect on November 1, and after that, no one will be allowed to cross the Pak-Afghan border using a Pakistani identity card or Afghan permit. Approximately 1.73 million Afghans in Pakistan lack legal documentation.

Afghanistan created history by trouncing Pakistan for the first time in ODIs, courtesy of a fabulous batting display by the top four batters and Noor Ahmed's outstanding three-wicket haul.

Pakistan's unhappy knack of slipping on banana skins resurfaced yet again as it turned out to be a red-letter day for the Afghanistan side as they caused a massive upset by trouncing 'Men in Green' by 8 wickets in Chennai.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65) Ibrahim Zadran (87) and Rahmat Shah (77)* starred with the bat to help Afghanistan register a commanding upset triumph.

