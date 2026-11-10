Third New Zealand-India one-day international washed out

India lead the series 2-0 heading into the fourth and fifth matches. New Zealand and India are marking 100 years of sporting rivalry between the two countries

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Nov 2026, 12:37 PM
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The third one-day international between New Zealand and India was abandoned on Tuesday without a ball being bowled because of rain in Hamilton.

India lead the five-match series 2-0 heading into the fourth and fifth matches, which take place in Mount Maunganui on Friday and Sunday.

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The teams will then play a two-Test series, starting in Wellington next week and Christchurch at the end of the month.

New Zealand and India are marking 100 years of sporting rivalry between the two countries.

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