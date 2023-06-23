The Ashes: Teenage spinner Ahmed added to England squad for Lord's Test

First-ever Women's Kabaddi League aims provide women kabaddi players the the opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage
England spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to the Ashes squad for the second Test against Australia at Lord's next week as cover for Moeen Ali, who was nursing a finger injury in the first match, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Friday.
Ahmed, 18, has played one Test for England when they beat Pakistan in December 2022 in Karachi, where he became the youngest bowler in men's Test history to take a five-wicket haul on debut.
The second Test begins on Wednesday with Australia leading the series 1-0 after winning the first match by two wickets at Edgbaston earlier this week.
Squad:
Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
