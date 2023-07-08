The Ashes: Big-hitting Head sets up tantalising Test finale

The Serb joins Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players to have reached 350 wins at the Slams
A superb 77 from Travis Head in difficult conditions steered Australia to 224 all out in their second innings, setting England 251 to win the third Ashes Test, with the hosts closing a rain-delayed day three on 27-0 in pursuit of that target.
Play did not get underway until well into the Leeds Saturday evening but when the action started, Australian wickets fell quickly to raise England hopes of ensuring their target would be more than reachable.
Head had other ideas, however. After a conservative start, the versatile batter hammered 10 boundaries, including three sixes, in a thrilling innings against hostile bowling to give Australia hope of retaining the Ashes with two matches to spare.
He was the last man out, giving Australia five overs to get at England before stumps, but despite some near misses, openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley survived to set things up nicely for dramatic finale in a Test the hosts must win.
The Serb joins Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players to have reached 350 wins at the Slams
