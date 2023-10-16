'Thank you India and Virat Kohli fans': Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq shares video after World Cup 2023 win against England

Naveen registered figures of 1/44 in six overs as Afghanistan scripted a historic win against England

Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023

The crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi came out in full support of pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and the Afghanistan team after they defeated reigning champions England by 69 runs in a World Cup match. The crowd went into ruptures when Naveen got the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler. Sharing a video on X, formerly Twitter, “Thank you India for Your Support.”

Naveen had faced some boos from the crowd when Afghanistan faced India at the same venue. India’s Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end, was seen asking fans to stop booing Naveen.

Virat and Naveen have a tumultuous past. There was an altercation between the two players in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game earlier this year between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The incident had led to an exchange of a few words between the two sides. All that was forgotten during the India-Afghanistan match with the dup exchanging a handshake and patting each other on the back.

Naveen went on to register figures of 1/44 in six overs as Afghanistan scripted a historic win against England.

The terrific win against England marked the end of Afghanistan’s 14-game, eight-year-long World Cup losing streak. This was Afghanistan’s second win ever in the World Cup after their triumph against Scotland in 2015.

Calling the match against England as one of the “most memorable” ones, Naveen-ul-Haq shared a heartfelt post on social media. Naveen even thanked ardent Virat Kohli fans for showcasing their unwavering love and support for the Afghanistan cricket team.

“This was for our brothers and sisters in Afghanistan. This will be one of the most memorable matches. Thank you India and Virat Kohli fans for your love and support,” Naveen wrote.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman dedicated his side’s epic win against England to the victims of the earthquakes that had jolted his country.

On Sunday, an earthquake rocked western Afghanistan where at least 1,000 people lost their lives in the past week.

“This is for the people back home who have been affected by the earthquake. As players and as a team, I wanted to dedicate my award to them. It’s a very proud moment to be here in the World Cup beating the last champions, it is a good moment for the whole nation and the team. A wonderful performance for the bowlers and the batters,” Mujeeb was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was named Player of the Match for his handy all-round performances against England. Mujeeb’s breezy knock of 28 off balls guided Afghanistan to a defendable total of 284. His innings comprised three boundaries and one six. Later, the spinner picked up three crucial wickets to bowl out England for 215. Mujeeb earned figures of 3/51 after completing his 10 overs.

