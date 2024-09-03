Test coach McCullum to take charge of England white-ball teams

England head coach Brendon McCullum. — Reuters

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 7:32 PM

England Test coach Brendon McCullum will take charge of the nation's teams in all three formats in a bid to revitalise the fortunes of the struggling white-ball sides, cricket chiefs said on Tuesday.

The New Zealander has reinvigorated England's Test set-up alongside captain Ben Stokes since 2022 and will seek to bring his attacking "Bazball" approach to the limited-overs teams.

The 42-year-old has extended his contract until the end of 2027, officially taking over the one-day international and Twenty20 sides in January to coincide with a tour of India and the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the broadened role for McCullum was part of a "strategic restructure" of the men's set-up.

"I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket," said Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket.

"Being able to align all teams now is particularly exciting and we look forward to taking on all challenges that come our way.

"For the last two years, constant clashes between formats have made it challenging for the white-ball environment -- fortunately, these are easing starting from January."

McCullum, a former New Zealand captain known for his attacking batting, said he was excited to extend his role with England.

"This new challenge is something I'm ready to embrace, and I'm eager to work closely with (captain) Jos (Buttler) and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place," he said.

He added: "The talent within English cricket is immense, and I'm looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential."

McCullum inherits a white-ball outfit that have surrendered titles in both limited-overs World Cups in the past 12 months, which led to the departure of former white-ball coach Matthew Mott in July.

England are currently ranked seventh in ODI (50-over) cricket and fourth in the T20 standings.