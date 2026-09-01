Teenager Sooryavanshi included in India squad for Afghanistan T20s

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was also named in the squad, subject to fitness, having been sidelined by a knee injury and missing the Test series in Sri Lanka last month

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 1 Sept 2026, 5:55 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named in India's squad for the T20 series against Afghanistan on Tuesday after responding to a disappointing debut series in England with two half-centuries against Zimbabwe in July.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was also named in the squad, subject to fitness, having been sidelined by a knee injury and missing the test series in Sri Lanka last month.

Recommended For You

Trump says US going to hit Iran 'hard' after overnight Jordan attack: Fox News

Trump says US going to hit Iran 'hard' after overnight Jordan attack: Fox News

Trump vows to hit Iran 'hard' after first exchange of fire in a month

Trump vows to hit Iran 'hard' after first exchange of fire in a month

Sharjah Police confirm deaths of two Kazakh sisters reported missing

Sharjah Police confirm deaths of two Kazakh sisters reported missing

Iran will reciprocate if US returns to MoU commitments: Pezeshkian

Iran will reciprocate if US returns to MoU commitments: Pezeshkian

Sharjah Police confirm deaths of two Kazakh sisters reported missing

Sharjah Police confirm deaths of two Kazakh sisters reported missing

 

All-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, along with paceman Harshit Rana, were named pending final fitness clearances.

Shreyas Iyer will continue as captain, with World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav again left out of the squad.

India host Afghanistan in a three-match T20 series in New Delhi from September 13 to 17.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE denies reports of missile attack on Dubai's Al Minhad Air Base

2

UAE petrol and diesel prices for September 2026 announced

3

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in September 2026?

4

Sharjah Police confirm deaths of two Kazakh sisters reported missing

5

UAE holds Iran 'fully responsible' for attacks and repercussions