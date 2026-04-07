Teen vs Titan: Sooryavanshi takes on Bumrah tonight in IPL

Buckle up for a thrilling ride if you are a cricket fan. The IPL (Indian Premier League) today sees Rajasthan Royals take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Guwahati.

While the new-look Royals have surprised many a pundit with their perfect start to the campaign, winning their first two matches, Mumbai will look to bounce back from their six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals, having won their opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29.

The stakes are high as teams look to make early inroads, but the sub-plot in the MI-RR encounter is just as fascinating.

It’s a game that will see the RR teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi go up against Jasprit Bumrah, the world’s greatest fast bowler.

A battle between a fearless teenager and one of the craftiest fast bowlers of all time will have the fans glued to the television screen with popcorn in hand.

Sooryavanshi, who made global headlines after being picked by the Royals in the IPL auction when he was just 13, proved last season that he is more than capable of living up to the hype.

The left-handed opener scored 252 runs last year in just seven IPL matches at an astonishing strike rate of 206.56.

The defining moment of his season came against the Gujarat Titans when he scored a 35-ball hundred — the second fastest century in IPL history.

This season he has already got off a flying start, putting on an exhibition of incredible six-hitting skills with a 17-ball 52 against Chennai Super Kings and an 18-ball 31 against the Gujarat Titans.

So can the Bihar youngster, who likes to take on the opposition bowlers from the word go, play with the same freedom tonight against Bumrah, famous for relentlessly sending down scorching yorkers with both new and old ball?

Even former Australian opening batsman Aaron Finch is waiting with bated breath for tonight’s clash.

“He (Sooryavanshi) is such an unusual prospect, when you at look at his age, he is just 15 years old, he is not even close to getting out of his teenage life,” Finch told ESPNcricinfo.

“Bumrah is a wonderful bowler; he has plans and tricks for every batter. But Suryavanshi, his ability to walk in from the start and just take on any attack, it’s so special to see a young kid play with the freedom that he has got.

“So today I would expect Bumrah to bowl really full if he does bowl earlier, if they do give him the new ball, he will probably go really full and try to knock him over.”

Former India Test opener Abhinav Mukund, on the other hand, believes the Royals opener would not be intimidated by Bumrah’s reputation.

“I don’t think he thinks before facing a ball. He just reacts to a ball, which is the greatest thing because as a young man you will have a lot of clutter on your head, this guy doesn’t think of all those things,” Mukund told ESPNcricinfo.

“He has got a hundred against Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans last year). I don’t think it matters to him who bowls to him.

“He just plays the ball on merit, which is fabulous to see from a 15-year-old. He has exceptional skills. And he would play Bumrah just like any other bowler.”

Of course, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals is far bigger than a battle between Bumrah and Sooryavanshi.

There are some fabulous players on both sides. But it’s the battle within the battle which will keep fans on the edge of their seats tonight.