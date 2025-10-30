  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 30, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 8, 1447 | Fajr 05:07 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.2°C

17-year-old Australian cricketer dies after being hit by ball during net practice

Ben Austin was an emerging bowler and batter, considered by his Ferntree Gully Cricket Club as a "star cricketer"

Published: Thu 30 Oct 2025, 10:11 AM

Top Stories

UAE launches new platform for volunteering jobs to expand base to 600,000 people

UAE launches new platform for volunteering jobs to expand base to 600,000 people

'You are enough': Therapist urges UAE women to rewrite their inner dialogue

'You are enough': Therapist urges UAE women to rewrite their inner dialogue

'Dh2,700 profit in silver': UAE investors cash in on metal cheaper than gold

'Dh2,700 profit in silver': UAE investors cash in on metal cheaper than gold

A promising 17-year-old Australian cricketer died on Thursday after being struck by a ball, with his family saying they were "utterly devastated".

Ben Austin was in the nets with a helmet on before a Twenty20 game in Melbourne on Tuesday when he was hit in the neck while facing a ball-throwing device. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Recommended For You

Middle East wires & cables market set for $32b surge on infrastructure boom

Middle East wires & cables market set for $32b surge on infrastructure boom

American University of Sharjah Open Day 2025: Spend a day exploring an elite American university experience

American University of Sharjah Open Day 2025: Spend a day exploring an elite American university experience

Australia captain Cummins returns to bowling in buildup to Ashes

Australia captain Cummins returns to bowling in buildup to Ashes

Abu Dhabi authorities bring fire under control after blaze at Musaffah industrial area

Abu Dhabi authorities bring fire under control after blaze at Musaffah industrial area

Vinicius apologises for storming off in Real's Clasico victory over Barcelona

Vinicius apologises for storming off in Real's Clasico victory over Barcelona

 

"We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning," his father Jace Austin said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers — going down to the nets with mates to play cricket.

"We would also like to support his teammate who was bowling in the nets. This accident has impacted two young men and our thoughts are with him and his family as well."

Tributes are flowing for Austin, who is being remembered as a "a truly great young person". Austin was an emerging bowler and batter, considered by his Ferntree Gully Cricket Club as a "star cricketer, great leader and an awesome young man".

Deaths in cricket are rare.

The most recent high-profile one in Australia came in 2014 when Test star Phillip Hughes was killed when hit in the neck by a rising ball during a domestic Sheffield Shield game.

His death stunned Australia and the world cricket community, sparking an outpouring of grief and ushering in stronger protocols around concussion and better safety equipment.

Cricket Victoria chief Nick Cummins told broadcaster ABC there were similarities between the two tragedies.

"The ball hit him (Austin) in the neck in a similar accident that Phil Hughes suffered 10 years ago," Cummins said. 

Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird said his heart "was broken" and lessons needed to be learned.

"Clearly there are things we have to learn from this," Baird told reporters. "But right now we are concerned about the family and trying to support them in every way."