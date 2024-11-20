Teams ready for Abu Dhabi T10 challenge

Captains of the 10 participating teams at a press conference on Wednesday. — Supplied photo

With the latest edition of Abu Dhabi T10 set to begin on Thursday, the representatives from all 10 participating teams gathered at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday to address the media in the pre-tournament press conference.

The leaders shed light on the plans for the season and explained how the addition of two teams will elevate the level of competition and add more thrill to the tournament.

The 2024 Abu DhabI T10 will be the biggest season in history with 10 participating teams.

Mohammad Nabi, skipper of newly-formed Ajman Bolts, was excited ahead of the star of the season.

“It feels great to be a part of the league which is a champion in introducing and popularizing the T10 cricket across the globe. Though it’s our debut season, we are pretty confident and are training well to make the season memorable for the team,” Nabi said.

UP Nawabs’ skipper Rahmanullah Gurbaz echoed Nabi's statements.

“The team is in good shape. It’s the team’s first season and we are thrilled to make it an exciting and successful journey. The Nawabs are here to stay,” Gurbaz said.

The season 7 champions New York Strikers will be beginning their title defence on Friday 22 against Morrisville Samp Army.

"We had a pretty successful campaign last year and will attempt to replicate it this season as well and win our second consecutive title. All players are pumped up to be back in action on the field and have a great two weeks of cricket," said vice-captain Mohammad Amir.

Rohan Mustafa also expressed his delight in joining Samp Army as the skipper this year.

“It feels great to be a part of this wonderful team and tournament. The goal is clear- to lead the team to the championship title. However, at the same time, it is important to ensure that the players enjoy the process and the sport and give our viewers performances worth enjoying,” Mustafa said.

Team Abu Dhabi, which is also going to mark the beginning of the season with their clash against Ajman Bolts, will be looking forward to winning their first title this year. New captain Phil Salt confirmed the team's agenda and how well-prepared they are for the new challenge. "The aim, obviously, will be to lift the trophy on December 2. It's my first season with the team in the role of skipper and I will try to lead the team in the best way possible, that yields us positive results. All players are bonding well and also giving their all in the training sessions, reflecting the commitment towards our collective goal and the enthusiasm to make it happen." The eighth season of the tournament will commence with the first match between Team Abu Dhabi and Ajman Bolts. The playoffs will begin on December 1 with the Qualifier and two Eliminator games happening on the same day. The tournament will conclude with the final on December 2.