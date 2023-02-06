Tagenarine, son of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, breaks 32-year-old Test record

The South African began day three trailing the halfway co-leaders by four shots but carded nine birdies in a sparkling 63 on Saturday to hit the front on 16 under par
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul set a new West Indies record for the opening partnership in Test cricket when they put on 336 on day three of the first Test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Ground on Monday.
Tagenarine, 26, is the son of stalwart former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul and now has a maiden Test century in his third match.
Rain meant just 89 overs were possible on the first two days of the match after West Indies had opted to bat, but the visitors accelerated the scoring on day three.
Brathwaite knocked up 182 in the record opening stand with Chanderpaul, who was unbeaten on 207 in the middle session of day three. West Indies were 447-6 after 143 overs.
The partnership was broken when Brathwaite was out leg before wicket attempting a sweep against left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza. It was his 12th Test century.
It beats the previous record of 298 set by Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes against England at St John’s in 1990.
While it took his father 19 Tests to reach his first century, Chanderpaul junior has needed just three.
The 26-year-old left-hander only made his debut in Perth against Australia in November when he scored 51 and 45. He followed that with 47 and 17 in Adelaide.
ALSO READ:
The South African began day three trailing the halfway co-leaders by four shots but carded nine birdies in a sparkling 63 on Saturday to hit the front on 16 under par
Ruti Aga and compatriots Gutemi Shone and Gelete Burka are all targeting the biggest Marathon in the Middle East on February 12
The Dubai Capitals will take on MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday
Kieron Pollard's side win by 18 runs to join Desert Vipers and the Gulf Giants in the last four
The twin highlights of the evening are the second legs of the exciting Al Maktoum Challenge series for thoroughbreds and Purebred Arabians
Sixteen UCI WorldTeams will be joined by four UCI ProTeams that will race along the unique roads of the Middle East, starting and finishing in Abu Dhabi
The DP World Tour Qualifying School graduate made the most of favourable scoring conditions at Al Hamra Golf Club on Thursday, firing nine birdies
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, Grand Slam winners earlier this week in Melbourne, both confirmed for this month’s tennis extravaganza, alongside women’s World No.1 Swiatek