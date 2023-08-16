T20I series: Pakistan-born Waseem to lead UAE against New Zealand in Dubai

Tim Southee will lead New Zealand in the three-match series which starts tomorrow

UAE's Mohammad Waseem (left) celebrates a wicket during the 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup match against Namibia in Geelong, Australia. — AFP file

By Team KT Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 1:11 PM

Mohammad Waseem is all set to make his T20I captaincy debut in the three-match series against New Zealand which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from Thursday, August 17.

The Pakistan-born Waseem, who has played 23 T20Is for the UAE, was appointed the ODI captain earlier this year.

He now takes over the reins of the national men’s side for T20Is.

The 16-member squad includes two uncapped youngsters, all-rounder Faraazuddin and left-arm spinner Jash Giyanani.

Both players have been rewarded for consistent performances in domestic cricket and for UAE A’ team.

Prolific ODI batter Asif Khan is also set to make his T20I debut after a series of impressive performances in ODIs including the fastest century for an Associate Member batter earlier this year in Nepal.

New Zealand will be led by veteran pace bowler Tim Southee.

The series would be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India. Sky Sports will deliver the action live in New Zealand while Willow TV would be the broadcast partner in USA.

Fancode will be the digital/online platform.

UAE squad: Mohammad Waseem (captain), Ali Naseer, Ansh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Ethan D’Souza, Faraazuddin, Jash Giyanani, Junaid Siddique, Lovepreet Singh, Mohammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind and Zahoor Khan.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Adi Ashok, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Will Young.

Schedule:

August 17: First T20I (6 pm)

August 19: Second T20I (6 pm)

August 20: Third T20I (6 pm)

All three matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium

ALSO READ: