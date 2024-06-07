E-Paper

T20 World Cup: USA stun Pakistan in Super Over thriller

USA defended 19 runs in the Super Over after the match ended in a tie

By AFP

USA bowler Saurabh Netravalkar celebrates the historic win. — X
Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 12:15 AM

The United States beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup after their Group A match went to a thrilling Super Over finish in Dallas on Thursday.

Both teams made 159 in their regulation 20 overs, with non-Test nation the United States then setting Pakistan 19 to win in the Super Over. US pace bowler Saurabh Netravalkar held his nerve as Pakistan made 13-1 in reply.


(More to follow)


