T20 World Cup: United States beat Canada in opening match

Aaron Jones of USA is embraced by teammate Corey Anderson after winning the T20 World Cup match against Canada. — AFP

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 10:46 AM

The United States destroyed Canada's bowling after a slow start to overpower their neighbours by seven wickets in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup in Dallas on Saturday.

Aaron Jones muscled 10 sixes in an unbeaten 94 from 40 balls to propel his team to 197 for three from 17.4 overs in reply to Canada's 194 for five.

Fans enjoy the atmosphere during the match at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium. — AFP

Opener Navneet Dhaliwal top-scored with 61 for the Canadians before he was caught off former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson bowling his first delivery for his new team.

The ninth edition of the sport's shortest format opened with a match-up between two countries who in 1844 played the first international in the summer game of the British Empire. Canada won a low-scoring three-day game in New York that year by 23 runs.

Cricket had been a popular sport in the United States, particularly in Philadelphia, but was supplanted by baseball in the latter stages of the 19th century.