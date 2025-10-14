T20 World Cup qualifier: UAE lose to Oman by five wickets

The UAE suffered a second successive defeat in the Super Six of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025/26, losing to Oman by five wickets at Al Amerat, Oman, on Monday.

In a crucial match of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 T20 World Cup, the UAE batters failed to click as Oman restricted them to a paltry 112 for seven.

Skipper Muhammad Waseem (22) was unable to convert his start, and none of the other batsmen managed to put up a fight as Oman maintained pressure with the ball.

Defending the small total, the UAE sensed an opportunity as Oman slumped from 43 for one to 79 for five.

But number seven Nadeem Khan (33 not out off 16 balls) rose to the challenge and dragged the team over the line.

Despite the defeat, the UAE are still in third place in the Super Six stage.

The top three teams will qualify for next year’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.