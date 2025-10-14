  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 13, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:59 | DXB clear.png32.2°C

T20 World Cup qualifier: UAE lose to Oman by five wickets

The UAE are still in third place in the Super Six stage. The top three teams will qualify for next year’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 12:19 AM

Top Stories

Trump, peace mediators sign Gaza ceasefire deal; Israel, Hamas complete major swap

Trump, peace mediators sign Gaza ceasefire deal; Israel, Hamas complete major swap

Fans predict UAE victory in crucial World Cup qualifier against Qatar

Fans predict UAE victory in crucial World Cup qualifier against Qatar

'We are ready': UAE billionaire proposes Gaza reconstruction plan

'We are ready': UAE billionaire proposes Gaza reconstruction plan

The UAE suffered a second successive defeat in the Super Six of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025/26, losing to Oman by five wickets at Al Amerat, Oman, on Monday.

In a crucial match of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 T20 World Cup, the UAE batters failed to click as Oman restricted them to a paltry 112 for seven.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

US embassy in Doha condoles death of 3 Qatari diplomats in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh

thumb-image

Hamas says Israeli hostages to be freed from Gaza before Trump peace summit

thumb-image

How Sheikh Hamdan’s Mumbai dining stop inspired design of new UAE restaurants

thumb-image

Malibu Sky Lounge, Paramount Hotel Midtown sets the stage for “A Skyline State of Mind

thumb-image

Trump, peace mediators sign Gaza ceasefire deal; Israel, Hamas complete major swap

 

Skipper Muhammad Waseem (22) was unable to convert his start, and none of the other batsmen managed to put up a fight as Oman maintained pressure with the ball.

Defending the small total, the UAE sensed an opportunity as Oman slumped from 43 for one to 79 for five.

But number seven Nadeem Khan (33 not out off 16 balls) rose to the challenge and dragged the team over the line.

Despite the defeat, the UAE are still in third place in the Super Six stage.

The top three teams will qualify for next year’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.  