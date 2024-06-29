E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

T20 World Cup: Kohli half-century guides India to 176 for seven

India recovered from a poor start against South Africa

By Team KT

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Twenty20 World Cup final against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Saturday. — AFP
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Twenty20 World Cup final against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Saturday. — AFP

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 8:28 PM

Virat Kohli scored a fighting half-century (76 off 59 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes) as India overcame early setbacks to post 176 for seven in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa on Saturday.

India, after winning the toss and electing to bat, were reduced to 34 for three in the fifth over as skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3) fell early.


But Kohli and Axar Patel (47 off 31 balls) revived India's hopes with their fine partnership as Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls) also produced a crucial cameo.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj (3-0-23-2) and Anrich Nortje (4-0-26-2) took two wickets each.


India's 176 is the highest total in a T20 World Cup final by a team batting first.

On this ground in Bridgetown, Barbados, the highest target successfully chased in a day T20 is 173.


More news from Sports