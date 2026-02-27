Rinku Singh to play against West Indies on Sunday, BCCI confirms

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 27 Feb 2026, 8:44 PM
The Board for Cricket Control in India, speaking to ANI, confirmed that Rinku Singh will face West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on March 1.

The cricketer recently lost his father, Khanchand Singh, who passed away at a hospital in Greater Noida after battling fourth-stage cancer. He was cremated on Friday in Aligarh with a large number of people paying their tributes.

Grief-stricken Rinku gave a shoulder to the mortal remains of his father as the funeral procession made its way to the crematorium. Tributes poured in from various sections of society over the demise of Rinku Singh's father.

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the loss was deeply heartbreaking.

"The news of Rinku Singh's father's passing is very heartbreaking. He had been ill for a year... Rinku is also very upset... This is very sad... I pay my tributes to him," Shukla told ANI.

