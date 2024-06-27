T20 World Cup: India-England semifinal to start at 7.45pm UAE time

Photo: BCCI

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 7:29 PM

The crucial T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England in Guyana on Thursday will start at 7.45pm UAE time following a rain delay and a wet outfield. Despite the delay, no overs were lost and it will be a full game.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl.

Wednesday's first semifinal in Trinidad, in which South Africa hammered Afghanistan by nine wickets, had a reserve day set aside in the event of rain.

But the England vs India game, taking place during a traditionally wet period of the year, has only 250 minutes of extra time set aside to ensure a result.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A 10 overs-per-side match is required for a result in the knockout stage. But if the game is washed out, India will play South Africa in Saturday's final in Barbados as a result of topping their Super Eights group.

India have to yet lose a match at the 20-over tournament but the only Test side that England have defeated on their way to the last four are co-hosts the West Indies.