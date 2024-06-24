T20 World Cup: India beat Australia to reach semis

The New Zealand great may well decide to play in the ILT20, the UAE's IPL-style T20 league, next January
India beat Australia by 24 runs in their final Super Eights game on Monday at the T20 World Cup to reach the semifinals.
After making 205 for five in 20 overs, India restricted Australia to 181 for seven.
Australia will be knocked out of the tournament if Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in the last game of the Super Eights.
The Afghanistan-Bangladesh game starts at 4:30 am on Thursday.
India will play England in the semifinals while South Africa will face either Afghanistan or Australia in the other semifinal.
