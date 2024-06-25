E-Paper

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach T20 World Cup semis, Australia go home

They will now face South Africa in the first semi-final on June 27

By Reuters

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan (L) celebrates his team's win. Photo: AFP
Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 9:19 AM

Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 9:24 AM

Afghanistan reached the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with a dramatic eight-run victory over Bangladesh under the Duckworth Lewis System in St Vincent on Monday, joining India as the qualifiers from Group 1 and sending Australia home.

Bangladesh also had a chance to progress or send Australia through with a victory but the Afghans dismissed them for 105 to take the win they needed to set up a first World Cup semi-final against South Africa in Trinidad on Wednesday.


Afghanistan hopes were dented when they were restricted to a modest 115-5 as showers around the ground threatened to change the calculations, but skipper Rashid Khan took 4-23 and Naveen-ul-Haq 4-26 in a defiant bowling effort.

India, who beat Australia by 24 runs earlier in St Lucia to leave the qualification hopes of the 2021 champions hanging by a thread, will take on title holders England in the second semi-final in Guyana on Thursday.


